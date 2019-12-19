REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $12M Refinancing for Retail Center in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Hilltown Village Center spans 141,889 square feet.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — NorthMarq has arranged a $12 million loan for the refinancing of Hilltown Village Center in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. Anchored by Schnucks grocery store, the 141,889-square-foot retail center is located at 101 Hilltown Village Center. Jeff Chaney of NorthMarq arranged the 15-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, RIJO Inc. A life insurance company provided the loan, which is amortized over 25 years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020