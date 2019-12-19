NorthMarq Arranges $12M Refinancing for Retail Center in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Hilltown Village Center spans 141,889 square feet.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — NorthMarq has arranged a $12 million loan for the refinancing of Hilltown Village Center in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. Anchored by Schnucks grocery store, the 141,889-square-foot retail center is located at 101 Hilltown Village Center. Jeff Chaney of NorthMarq arranged the 15-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, RIJO Inc. A life insurance company provided the loan, which is amortized over 25 years.