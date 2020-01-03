Norvin Healthcare Acquires 96,000 SF Medical Office Building in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Norvin Healthcare has acquired 3 Crescent Drive, a 96,000-square-foot medical building in Philadelphia. The property is 100 percent leased to Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc. and stands at the gateway of the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The 1,200-acre Navy Yard houses more than 165 businesses, including the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. Liberty Property Trust was the seller.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.