Norvin Healthcare Acquires 96,000 SF Medical Office Building in Philadelphia

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals fully occupies the 3 Crescent Drive.

PHILADELPHIA — Norvin Healthcare has acquired 3 Crescent Drive, a 96,000-square-foot medical building in Philadelphia. The property is 100 percent leased to Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc. and stands at the gateway of the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The 1,200-acre Navy Yard houses more than 165 businesses, including the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. Liberty Property Trust was the seller.

