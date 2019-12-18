NXT Capital Provides $37.8M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Chicago-based NXT Capital has provided a $37.8 million acquisition loan for an undisclosed, 312-unit apartment community in Haltom City, about eight miles north of downtown Fort Worth. The property features a pool, fitness center, business center, playground, outdoor grilling station, game room and a sport court. Alex Inman of Walker & Dunlop placed the loan with NXT Capital on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.