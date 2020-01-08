REBusinessOnline

NXT Capital Provides $51.3M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Kansas, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Promontory Apartments features 291 units.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — NXT Capital has provided a $51.3 million loan for the refinancing of Promontory Apartments in Overland Park. The 291-unit, Class A apartment community is located on Metcalf Avenue. Amenities include a clubroom, rooftop terrace, coffee lounge, sundeck, pool, fitness center and pet care station. The property also features 21,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Noah Laredo of BMC Capital arranged the loan. The borrower and loan terms were undisclosed.

