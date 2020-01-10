Origin Investments, Cedar Street Cos. Begin Development of $64.5M Multifamily Project in Chicago Opportunity Zone

Pilsen Gateway will feature 202 units.

CHICAGO — A joint venture between Origin Investments and Cedar Street Cos. is developing Pilsen Gateway, a $64.5 million multifamily project in a qualified opportunity zone adjacent to Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Construction recently began on the seven-story development. It is situated on a 1.2-acre site at 1461 S. Blue Island. Upon completion, Pilsen Gateway will feature 202 apartment units, 7,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space, an 8,500-square-foot outdoor amenity deck, a resident lounge and fully equipped gym. Units will average 616 square feet. Seven units will be classified as affordable. Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture designed the project. Don Adams of TCF Bank and Michael Slovitt of Berkadia arranged project financing. The first units are slated for completion in spring 2021.