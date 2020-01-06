O,R&L Commercial Negotiates 12,030 SF Biomed-Tech Office Lease in Branford, Connecticut

BRANFORD , CT — O,R&L Commercial has negotiated a 12,030-square-foot biomed-tech office lease for dermatology company Azitra Inc. in Branford, an eastern suburb of New Haven. Azitra researches skin conditions and diseases and develops medical treatment products. Richard Guralnick of O,R&L represented Azitra in the lease negotiations. Guralnick also represented the undisclosed landlord.