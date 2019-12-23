Out of the Box Ventures Acquires Lakeside Mall in Michigan, Plans to Bring in New Uses

Lakeside Mall spans approximately 1.5 million square feet in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, has acquired Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights. The purchase price was $26.5 million, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. Out of the Box Ventures plans to incorporate new uses to the property other than retail but has not disclosed specific plans. The buyer acquired the mall after General Growth Properties Inc. defaulted on its $144 million mortgage loan. Lakeside Mall is the largest mall in the state of Michigan with more than 1.5 million square feet. It first opened in 1976. The Lord + Taylor and Sears stores have closed, but the JC Penney and Macy’s stores remain open.