Park Hotels & Resorts Divests of 182-Room Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles for $117M

LOS ANGELES — Park Hotels & Resorts has completed the disposition of Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, located at 929 S. Broadway. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $117 million, or $643,000 per key before customary closing costs.

Located in downtown Los Angeles, the hotel features 182 guest rooms in a mix of seven layouts; a rooftop wading pool; on-site food and beverage options, including Best Girl, Upstairs and Coffee Counter; event space; and The Theatre, a restored 1920s theater with 1,600 seats, a three-story, 2,300-square-foot grand lobby, open balcony, mezzanine and vaulted ceiling.