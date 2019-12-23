REBusinessOnline

Park Hotels & Resorts Divests of 182-Room Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles for $117M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Western

LOS ANGELES — Park Hotels & Resorts has completed the disposition of Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, located at 929 S. Broadway. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $117 million, or $643,000 per key before customary closing costs.

Located in downtown Los Angeles, the hotel features 182 guest rooms in a mix of seven layouts; a rooftop wading pool; on-site food and beverage options, including Best Girl, Upstairs and Coffee Counter; event space; and The Theatre, a restored 1920s theater with 1,600 seats, a three-story, 2,300-square-foot grand lobby, open balcony, mezzanine and vaulted ceiling.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020