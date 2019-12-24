Parkside Realty Tops Off 90,000 SF Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

This rendering shows Fulton East, which is slated for completion in June 2020.

CHICAGO — Parkside Realty Inc. has topped off Fulton East, a 12-story, 90,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Clayco is leading the design-build construction along with its in-house architecture firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative. Located at 215 N. Peoria St., the building is slated for occupancy in June 2020. Fulton East features an 8,000-square-foot landscaped rooftop park exclusively for tenant use. Each floor also has its own balcony. On the ground level, 5,000 square feet of retail space is available for lease.