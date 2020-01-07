PCCP, Panattoni to Develop 328,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Cartersville, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

PCCP and Panattoni expect to deliver the first facility, a rear-load building with 32-foot clear heights, in the third quarter.

CARTERSVILLE, GA. — PCCP LLC has formed a joint venture with Panattoni Development Co. Inc. for the speculative development of a 328,000-square-foot industrial building in Cartersville, 51 miles northeast of Atlanta. The project is located directly off Interstate 75 in Bartow County. PCCP and Panattoni recently acquired the 104-acre site that allows for the development of up to 724,000 square feet across two buildings. Two buildings are planned for two separate phases of development. PCCP and Panattoni expect to deliver the first facility, a rear-load building with 32-foot clear heights, in the third quarter. Mike Chambers, Jack Haden and Kane Chambers of NAI Brannen Goddard are leading the leasing effort of the property.