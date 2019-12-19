PCCP Provides $51M Acquisition Loan for Tuscany Village Center Office Asset in Metro Denver

Tuscany Village Center in Greenwood Village, Colo., features 257,875 square feet of office space.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — PCCP has provided a $51 million senior loan to America’s Capital Partners for the acquisition of Tuscany Village Center, an office property located at 6312 S. Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village within Denver’s Fiddler’s Green submarket.

The seller, a local real estate investment firm, acquired the asset in 2016 and invested more than $6 million in renovations, including improvements to the atrium and common areas. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased with stable cash flow from a rent roll of high-quality tenants with staggered lease expirations.

Built in 1989 on 8.6 acres, the 257,875-square-foot Tuscany Village consists of two six-story towers connected by an open-space atrium lobby. Additionally, the property includes a three-level structured parking garage, an outdoor seating area with public Wi-Fi, a fitness center with locker rooms and showers, and a conference room facility.