Pearlmark Closes $16.2M Investment for Niumali Marketplace Development in Hawaii

Posted on by in Development, Hawaii, Loans, Retail, Western

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII — Pearlmark has closed on a $16.2 million mezzanine investment for the development of Niumalu Marketplace, a retail property in Kailua-Kona.

Situated on 20 acres of fee-simple land, Niumalu Marketplace will feature 204,275 square feet of retail and commercial space, as well as 711 parking spaces. A 63,000-square-foot Safeway grocery store with a 27,000-square-foot gas pad will anchor the property.

The sponsors, CREDE and two institutional equity capital partners, started construction on the site in October 2018 and are expected to complete the project in October.

Pearlmark originated the investment on behalf of Pearlmark Mezzanine Realty Partners IV. Centennial Bank provided a senior construction loan.

George Smith Partners represented the borrower in securing the financing, while Bill Swackhamer arranged in the transaction in-house for Pearlmark.