PECO Buys 59,796 SF Del Paso Marketplace in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Phillips Edison & Co. (PECO) has purchased Del Paso Marketplace, a shopping center in Sacramento, for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released. The acquisition bolsters PECO’s presence in Northern California, representing the company’s fifth metro Sacramento shopping center.

Situated at the intersection of Del Paso Road and East Commerce Way, Del Paso Marketplace features 59,796 square feet of retail space. A 29,296-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the shopping center. Additional tenants include T-Mobile, Chipotle, Club Pilates, Cookie Cutters, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, State Farm and Jersey Mike’s Subs.