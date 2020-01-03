Penzance Purchases 169-Unit Mixed-Use Building in Metro D.C.

HERNDON, VA. — Washington D.C.-based Penzance Management LLC has purchased The Mark, a 169-unit mixed-use apartment community in Herndon, a Washington, D.C., suburb in Northern Virginia. Jeff Kim and Allen Manesh of Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) represented Penzance in the off-market transaction. Located at 2323 Dulles Station Blvd., The Mark is situated in the Dulles Technology Corridor and within walking distance of the future Innovation Center Metro Station. The Mark features more than 15,000 square feet of retail space leased to tenants such as Alo Vietnam, Neo Smiles Dental, Kabobi by The Helmand and Edward Jones Investments. The property also has a 311-space secured parking garage and a resident-only pool and fitness center. Built in 2007, the building offers one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a clubhouse, business center, Zen garden and a barbecue and picnic area.