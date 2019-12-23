Phoenix Purchases 880,000 SF Former Amazon Distribution Center in Kansas

COFFEYVILLE, KAN. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased an approximately 880,000-square-foot distribution center in Coffeyville in southeastern Kansas. The purchase price was undisclosed. The original facility was built as a distribution center for Golden Brooks in 1978 and then served as an Amazon fulfillment center from 1999 through 2014. The property, which features 70 dock doors and three drive-in doors, sits on 105 acres adjacent to the Coffeyville Municipal Airport. Upon closing, Phoenix executed a lease for the entire facility with Array Technologies for the distribution of solar tracking equipment. Wisconsin Bank & Trust provided acquisition financing. Ken Szady of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale.