REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Purchases 880,000 SF Former Amazon Distribution Center in Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

COFFEYVILLE, KAN. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased an approximately 880,000-square-foot distribution center in Coffeyville in southeastern Kansas. The purchase price was undisclosed. The original facility was built as a distribution center for Golden Brooks in 1978 and then served as an Amazon fulfillment center from 1999 through 2014. The property, which features 70 dock doors and three drive-in doors, sits on 105 acres adjacent to the Coffeyville Municipal Airport. Upon closing, Phoenix executed a lease for the entire facility with Array Technologies for the distribution of solar tracking equipment. Wisconsin Bank & Trust provided acquisition financing. Ken Szady of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020