Plains Management to Develop 120-Room Ellison Hotel in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Locally based firm Plains Management Group will develop a 120-room hotel in Oklahoma City’s Nichols Hills neighborhood that will be named after the city’s literary icon Ralph Ellison. Set to open in 2021, the Ellison hotel will feature a rooftop pool and bar and 7,000 square feet of meeting space. Washington Prime Group sold the land on which the hotel will be developed.