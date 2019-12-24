Plains Management to Develop 120-Room Ellison Hotel in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Locally based firm Plains Management Group will develop a 120-room hotel in Oklahoma City’s Nichols Hills neighborhood that will be named after the city’s literary icon Ralph Ellison. Set to open in 2021, the Ellison hotel will feature a rooftop pool and bar and 7,000 square feet of meeting space. Washington Prime Group sold the land on which the hotel will be developed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.