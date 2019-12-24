REBusinessOnline

Plains Management to Develop 120-Room Ellison Hotel in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Locally based firm Plains Management Group will develop a 120-room hotel in Oklahoma City’s Nichols Hills neighborhood that will be named after the city’s literary icon Ralph Ellison. Set to open in 2021, the Ellison hotel will feature a rooftop pool and bar and 7,000 square feet of meeting space. Washington Prime Group sold the land on which the hotel will be developed.

