Pork Chop’s BBQ Opens 2,700 SF Restaurant in Ewing, New Jersey

EWING, N.J. — Portuguese-inspired barbecue concept Pork Chop’s BBQ has opened a 2,700-square-foot restaurant at Capitol Plaza, a 355,000-square-foot retail center in Ewing, a northern suburb of Trenton. The restaurant will serve barbecue meats and seafood as well as a variety of sides and will also offer catering services. Capitol Plaza’s office segment, 1001 Spruce Office Center, anchors the retail center with hundreds of employees and visitors. Other tenants include Planet Fitness, Foot Locker, Marshalls and numerous retail and dining options. Levin Management Corp. handles leasing and management of the retail center.