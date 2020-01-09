REBusinessOnline

Procida Provides $10M Construction Loan for Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — Procida Funding has provided a $10 million construction loan to The Mabie Group to finance the reconstruction of the Belle-Freeman Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights. The coastal city is located about 65 miles east of Philadelphia. Dating back to the early 1920s, the pier was previously home to a number of small eateries, arcades, amusement games and rides but was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and finally destroyed by a fire in 2013. Proposed plans call for the transformation of the currently vacant boardwalk into an entertainment destination featuring a 17,500-square-foot multi-tier bar and restaurant, a concert venue and several small retail buildings. The construction schedule has not been disclosed.

