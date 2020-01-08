REBusinessOnline

Progress Capital Arranges $85M Refinancing Loan for Bronx Mixed-Use Development

The Union Crossing mixed-use development comprises retail, office an industrial space.

NEW YORK CITY — Progress Capital has arranged an $85 million loan to refinance Union Crossing, a 275,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the Port Morris neighborhood of the Bronx. LibreMax Capital provided the floating-rate loan, which will be used to replace the original construction loan and fund potential tenant improvements and leasing commissions during lease-up. Located at 825 East 141st St., the building was originally constructed in 1916 as a major baking facility for the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company. A partnership of the Bluestone Group, the Altmark Group, Madison Realty Capital and Galil Management purchased and redeveloped the property in 2016 to include retail, office and industrial space. Nonprofit affordable housing developer Westhab is the property’s first office tenant, taking 8,233 square feet of space. Brad Dominico of Progress Capital arranged the loan.

