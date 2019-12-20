Publix to Anchor 2 MSF Wendell Falls Development Near Raleigh

WENDELL, N.C. — East West Partners and G.H.K. Developments Inc., the developers behind Wendell Falls, unveiled that Publix will occupy a 48,387 square-foot, freestanding grocery space in Wendell, approximately 11 miles east of Raleigh. Wendell Falls is one of the largest master-planned developments in the Research Triangle. CBRE | Raleigh’s Retail Services and Land Services groups represented the ownership group in the transaction. The store will employee approximately 130 people. An opening date has not yet been announced. Located at the northwest corner of Wendell Falls Parkway and Taylor Road, Publix will join the project’s existing tenants that include KinderCare Daycare, Farmhouse Cafe and Cruizers Convenience Marketplace. Publix at Wendell Falls be the grocer’s seventh store in Wake County. East West and G.H.K. will soon debut a collection of shops and restaurants at Wendell Fallas known as Treelight Square, as well as an office park named The Collective.