Rastegar Property Acquires 48-Unit Apartment Community in Austin’s Hyde Park Area

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Rastegar Property Co. has acquired Plaza 38, a 48-unit multifamily property located at 206 W. 38th St. in Austin’s Hyde Park neighborhood of Austin. The property features one- and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, full kitchens and brick accent walls. Amenities include a pool and patio area. The seller was not disclosed. Newmark Knight Frank represented Rastegar in the transaction.