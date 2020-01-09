Resolute RE Brokers Sale of Bull Creek Market Shopping Center in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Bull Creek Market was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sherwin Williams, Waterloo Ice House, Siente Ristorante Toscana, Chase Flooring, 360 Pizza and Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Resolute RE has brokered the sale of Bull Creek Market, a 27,040-square-foot shopping center located at 6203 N. Capital of Texas Highway in Austin’s Northwest Hills submarket. The property was listed for sale at $6.3 million, which would represent an 8.5 percent cap rate. Bull Creek Market was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sherwin Williams, Waterloo Ice House, Siente Ristorante Toscana, Chase Flooring, 360 Pizza and Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids. The three-building retail center was built in 1999 and 2004 on a seven-acre site, according to LoopNet Inc. Janice Landers of Resolute RE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Sara Foskitt of Floyd Real Estate represented the unnamed buyer.