Resort Lifestyle Communities Opens Sky Pointe Independent Living Community in Colorado

Sky Pointe is a 128-apartment independent living community in Littleton, Colo.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Resort Lifestyle Communities has opened Sky Pointe, an independent living community in the Denver suburb of Littleton.

Sky Pointe offers 128 apartments for rent in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options.

“From our research, we found that Denver’s metro was in great need of additional independent senior living options,” says Phil Benjamson, COO of Resort Lifestyle Communities.

Based in Lincoln, Neb., Resort Lifestyle Communities has 45 independent living communities either open or under construction throughout the country.