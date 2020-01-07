ROCK Commercial Brokers Sale of 14,138 SF Industrial Property in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — ROCK Commercial Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 14,138-square-foot industrial property in York, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. Located at 258 West Philadelphia St. at the site of a former steel fabrication facility, the single-tenant building was completed in 1953 and features a 12-foot ceiling height and close access to State Route 30. Ted Turnbull, Jason Turnbull and Kevin Hodge of ROCK Commercial represented the seller, Scott Real Estate Enterprises LLC. The team also procured the buyer, Trombo Enterprises LLC. The sales price was undisclosed.