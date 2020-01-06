ROCK Commercial Brokers Sale of 17,500 SF Retail Property in Quarryville, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

The property comprises a main retail building and a small warehouse building.

QUARRYVILLE, PA — ROCK Commercial has brokered the sale of a 17,500-square-foot retail property in Quarryville, located approximately 65 miles west of Philadelphia. Located at 1007 Lancaster Pike, the property includes a main retail building sized at approximately 15,000 square feet and a small warehouse sized at approximately 2,500 square feet. Jason Turnbull and Heather Kreiger of ROCK represented the seller, CCC Real Estate Holding Co. LLC, in the transaction. Drumore Holdings LLC was the buyer. The sales price was undisclosed.