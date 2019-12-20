Ryan Cos. to Develop 60-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Ryan Cos.' new project at 311-321 W. 6th St. in Austin will feature office, retail and residential uses in addition to parking.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. will develop a 60-story mixed-use tower at 311 and 321 W. 6th St. in downtown Austin. Designed by Page, the building will rise 770 feet and span 530,371 square feet. Levels 12 through 17 will comprise 120,000 square feet of Class A office space. Levels 20 through 60 will consist of 363 multifamily units, 75 percent of which will be studio and one-bedroom residences. The remainder will be two- and three-bedroom units. The other floors will be reserved for parking and retail. Residential amenities will include a pool, fitness center, media room, pet park and a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse on the top floor. A construction timeline was not released, but Ryan Cos. plans to propose the project to the Austin City Council before the end of the year. BBVA currently occupies a bank branch at the Sixth Street site and plans to lease 4,000 square feet in the new development. CBRE advised BBVA on this project.