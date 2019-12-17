Safe Harbor Opens $82M Margaritaville Hotel Nashville in Downtown’s SoBro District

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Developer Safe Harbor Development LLC has opened the $82 million Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, a 12-story hotel featuring 166 guestrooms, as well as 52 suites. Davidson Hotels & Resorts manages the hotel, which is located at 425 5th Ave. S. in downtown Nashville’s SoBro (South of Broadway) district. Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is adjacent to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena, Music City Center and Honky Tonk Highway. Amenities include a rooftop pool, sundeck, fire pits, live entertainment, a fitness center, and two Margaritaville-branded restaurants: FINS Bar and JWB Grill. The hotel also includes nearly 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor customizable event space, as well as Radio Margaritaville’s Nashville studio.