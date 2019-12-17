Saunders Commercial Receives $43.2M in Construction Financing for Ten West Greeley Apartments in Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Slated for completion in 2021, Ten West Greeley Apartments in Greeley, Colo., will feature 264 garden-style apartments.

GREELEY, COLO. — Saunders Commercial Development has received $43.2 million in structured construction financing for the development of Ten West Greeley Apartments, a Class A multifamily property being developed at 6600 Eighth St. in Greeley.

JLL worked on behalf of the developer to secure the approximately $32 million, floating-rate senior loan through a national bank and the $11.2 million preferred equity loan through a specialty financing group. Leon McBroom and Eric Tupler of JLL Capital Markets debt placement team secured the financing for the developer.

Situated on 10.15 acres, the three-story Ten West Greeley will feature 264 garden-style apartments averaging 882 square feet. Units will include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, plank flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies. Slated for completion in 2021, the property will feature 64 garages as well as 408 surface parking spaces. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, outdoor fire pit, lounge area, clubhouse, entertainment area, fitness center, wet bar and dog wash.