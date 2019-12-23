REBusinessOnline

Sealy & Co. Acquires 1.6 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm Sealy & Co. has acquired a portfolio of 19 light industrial buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet in Dallas. The portfolio was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Randy Baird of CBRE worked with Scott Sealy Jr., Jason Gandy and Tom Herter of Sealy & Co. to broker the deal, the seller in which was not disclosed. The acquisition is the largest in company history and follows Sealy’s $908 million disposition of a 16.3 million-square-foot industrial portfolio earlier this month.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020