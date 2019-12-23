Sealy & Co. Acquires 1.6 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm Sealy & Co. has acquired a portfolio of 19 light industrial buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet in Dallas. The portfolio was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Randy Baird of CBRE worked with Scott Sealy Jr., Jason Gandy and Tom Herter of Sealy & Co. to broker the deal, the seller in which was not disclosed. The acquisition is the largest in company history and follows Sealy’s $908 million disposition of a 16.3 million-square-foot industrial portfolio earlier this month.