Security Properties, Pacific Life Buy Broadstone Gulch in Nashville for $80.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

Located at 803 Division St., Broadstone Gulch offers a fitness center, rooftop lounge, pool, demonstration kitchen, package access system, office space, a pet spa and Google Fiber.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Seattle-based Security Properties and Newport Beach, Calif.-based Pacific Life Insurance Co. have purchased Broadstone Gulch, a new, 238-unit multifamily property located in Nashville’s Gulch district, for $80.8 million. Located at 803 Division St., Broadstone Gulch offers a fitness center, rooftop lounge, pool, demonstration kitchen, package access system, office space, a pet spa and Google Fiber. The building is a half-mile walk from Music City Center in the Nashville’s south of Broadway (SoBro) neighborhood. Security Properties-affiliate Security Properties Residential will manage the property. Walker & Dunlop’s Telly Fathaly and Kris Mikkelsen represented the seller and developer, Alliance Residential.