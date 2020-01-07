REBusinessOnline

Shamrock Acquisitions Receives $68.8M Construction Financing for Student Housing Community in California

Merced Station will offer 885 student beds near the University of California, Merced.

MERCED, CALIF. — Shamrock Acquisitions has received $68.8 million in construction financing for the development of Merced Station, an 885-bed student housing community located near the University of California, Merced.

Scott Meredith of George Smith Partners secured the financing from an affiliate of Mosaic Real Estate Credit on behalf of the borrower.

The community will offer two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Shared amenities will include retail space, a state-of-the-art clubhouse, swimming pool, spa, basketball court, fitness room and study lounge. Construction is scheduled for completion in summer 2021.

