Shorenstein Breaks Ground on 210,500 SF Office Building in Austin’s Mueller Business District

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The Alpha Building within Mueller Business District in Austin is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Shorenstein Properties has broken ground on the Alpha Building, a 210,500-square-foot office property located within Austin’s Mueller Business District. Mueller Business District comprises three development sites with the capacity to house four office buildings totaling roughly 800,000 square feet of space. Designed by architecture firm Page, the Alpha Building will be located across the street from an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and the site of the future Origin Hotel and will include 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. AQUILA Commercial handles leasing of the building, which is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of 2021.