Skanska, H. J. Russell to Develop $151M Surgical Center for Grady Hospital in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Healthcare, Southeast

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Swedish developer Skanska AB and Atlanta-based H. J. Russell & Co. plans to develop the Center for Advanced Surgical Services (CASS) for Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Situated adjacent to Grady’s main campus, the new freestanding, 10-story facility will cost $151 million to build. The 576,960-square-foot property will include 264,000 square feet housing several outpatient clinics. Skanska and H. J. Russell expect to deliver CASS in early 2022. The new facility will be the site of all of Grady’s outpatient surgeries and will increase Grady’s operating room capacity by 25 percent and clinical capacity by 45 percent. According to the developers, Grady Memorial Hospital is the fifth busiest public hospital in the country with a Level 1 trauma center designation.