Skanska Sells 99M Office Building in D.C. to Polinger Development for $163M

Located at 99 M St. SE in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, the 11-story 99M office building spans 234,000 square feet.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. affiliate of Swedish construction and development company Skanska AB has sold the 99M office building in Washington, D.C., to Chevy Chase, Md.-based Polinger Development Co. for $163 million. The transfer of the property is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. Located at 99 M St. SE in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, the 11-story office building spans 234,000 square feet and is LEED Gold-certified. Built in 2018, 99M is 87 percent leased to tenants including PYXERA Global, an international trade and development nonprofit organization, and GiveCampus, a digital fundraising and volunteer management platform for educational institutions. In addition to ground floor retail, the building offers a rooftop terrace, fitness facility and secured bike room.