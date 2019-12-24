Stone Harbour to Convert Office, Retail Building in Stamford, Connecticut into 77-Unit Multifamily Property

STAMFORD, CONN. — Stone Harbour Capital will redevelop One Atlantic, a 94,000-square-foot office and retail building, into a 77-unit multifamily property in Stamford, located approximately 45 miles northeast of New York City. The community will comprise 19 studios, 40 one-bedroom apartments, 18 two-bedroom apartments and ground-floor retail space. Construction is slated for completion in 2022. Marty Reasoner of ACRES Capital Corp. provided a $33 million construction loan,which carries a term of three years, for the project.