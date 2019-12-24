REBusinessOnline

Stone Harbour to Convert Office, Retail Building in Stamford, Connecticut into 77-Unit Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Northeast, Office, Retail

one-atlantic-conn

One Atlantic will comprise studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as ground-floor retail space.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Stone Harbour Capital will redevelop One Atlantic, a 94,000-square-foot office and retail building, into a 77-unit multifamily property in Stamford, located approximately 45 miles northeast of New York City. The community will comprise 19 studios, 40 one-bedroom apartments, 18 two-bedroom apartments and ground-floor retail space. Construction is slated for completion in 2022. Marty Reasoner of ACRES Capital Corp. provided a $33 million construction loan,which carries a term of three years, for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020