Stonelake Capital Partners Buys 18-Building Industrial Portfolio in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Stonelake Capital Partners purchased the approximately 530,000-square-foot portfolio from the McWane Family of Cos.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Stonelake Capital Partners has closed on the purchase of an 18-building industrial portfolio in Austin totaling nearly 530,000 square feet. The seller was the McWane Family of Cos., an iron products manufacturer based in Birmingham, Ala. Stonelake Capital purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction via its Stonelake Opportunity Partners V LP fund. Stonelake Capital is now one of the largest industrial landlords in Austin, with a 25-building portfolio spanning more than 850,000 square feet. Travis Eickenhorst and Cole Wilson lead the company’s Austin investment strategy.