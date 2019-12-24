Strategic Storage Trust Purchases 716-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Phoenix
SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Strategic Storage Trust IV, a public, non-traded REIT sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, has acquired a newly constructed self-storage facility in Surprise, a suburb of Phoenix. Terms of the transaction, including acquisition price and a seller’s name, were not released.
The purchase of the Class A facility marks Strategic Storage Trust IV’s 22nd wholly owned property acquisition and its first property in the Phoenix area.
Situated on 3.13 acres at 13788 W. Greenway Road, the 79,000-square-foot property features 716 self-storage units, climate control, drive-up access, ground-level units, overhead lighting and wide aisles and driveways. The property was constructed this year.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.