Strategic Storage Trust Purchases 716-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Strategic Storage Trust IV, a public, non-traded REIT sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, has acquired a newly constructed self-storage facility in Surprise, a suburb of Phoenix. Terms of the transaction, including acquisition price and a seller’s name, were not released.

The purchase of the Class A facility marks Strategic Storage Trust IV’s 22nd wholly owned property acquisition and its first property in the Phoenix area.

Situated on 3.13 acres at 13788 W. Greenway Road, the 79,000-square-foot property features 716 self-storage units, climate control, drive-up access, ground-level units, overhead lighting and wide aisles and driveways. The property was constructed this year.