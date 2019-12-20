Stumpy’s Hatchet House Signs 5,800 SF Retail Lease in Erie, Pennsylvania

Stumpy's Hatchet House is a BYOB hatchet-throwing facility. (Image courtesy of Stumpy's Hatchet House)

ERIE, PA. — Entertainment concept Stumpy’s Hatchet House has signed a 5,800-square-foot lease at Liberty Center I shopping center in Erie, located approximately 130 miles north of Pittsburgh. The site will include 10 hatchet-throwing pits and aims to be a social gathering place with light snacks sold onsite. Guests can bring their own wine, beer and food. Other tenants of the 230,000-square-foot shopping center include regional grocery chain Top Friendly Markets, Peebles department store and PNC Bank. Drew Baldwin of Baldwin Brothers Inc. represented Stumpy’s in the lease negotiations. Sherry Bauer of Sherry Bauer Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Levin Management Corp.