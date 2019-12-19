Summerfield Commercial Brokers $20.9M Sale of Rylee Ann Apartments in Washington

Located in East Wenatchee, Wash., Rylee Ann Apartments features two- and three-bedroom units, a swimming pool, fitness center and outdoor barbecue area.

EAST WENATCHEE, WASH. — Summerfield Commercial has facilitated the sale of Rylee Ann Apartments, a multifamily asset located at 339 Ninth St. NE in East Wenatchee. Two entities — Richland Spoerl Apartments LLC and Richland Armstrong Apartments LLC — acquired the community from Rylee Ann LLC for $20.9 million, or $199,048 per unit.

Originally built in two phases in 2015 and 2016, the garden-style community features 93 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units, with an average unit size of 1,153 square feet. Apartments offer an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, private patio or balcony with storage, and in-unit washers/dryers. Common amenities include a clubhouse with resident lounge and ping-pong table, swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor barbecue area, a fenced basketball court and gated dog park. Additionally, the property features an on-site maintenance shop, additional for-rent storage lockers, 106 carports and 132 uncovered parking stalls.

Ryan Kidwell and Robert Parmar of Summerfield Commercial brokered the deal.