Sunchase Holdings Sells 30-Acre Opportunity Zone Redevelopment Site in Scottsdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Western

Scottsdale Entrada in Scottsdale, Ariz., will feature a three-story, 245,000-square-foot office building with approximately 80,000-square-foot floor plates.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Sunchase Holdings has completed the disposition of Scottsdale Entrada, a 30-acre former auto mall at the northeast corner of 64th Street and McDowell Road in Scottsdale. Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential acquired the site for an undisclosed price through a qualified Opportunity Zone fund.

Banyan Residential plans to redevelop the site into a speculative mixed-use development, which is slated to break ground in April 2020 and deliver mid-2021. Scottsdale Entrada will feature 735 multifamily units, 7,000 square feet of retail space, and a three-story, 245,000-square-foot office building. The office plans call for floor plates of approximately 80,000 square feet, high ceilings, full-height windows and indoor-outdoor space. Office amenities will include an on-site fitness center, game lawns, dog park, pedestrian walkways with direct access to the Arizona Crosscut Canal and tunnel access to Papago Park.

Tom Adelson and Erin McClure of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) handled the transaction. Mike Garlick and Jimmy Hoselton of Newmark Knight Frank will represent the project’s office leasing. DPC Cos. is serving as developer for the project.