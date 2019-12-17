REBusinessOnline

Terreno Realty Acquires 50,000 SF Industrial Property in East Rutherford, New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Terreno Realty Corp. has acquired a 50,000-square-foot industrial property in East Rutherford, a western suburb of New York City, for $12 million. The property comprises one distribution building featuring 30-foot clear heights and eight loading positions, including seven dock-high and one grade-level doors. Located at 46 Whelan Road, the property is situated less than two miles from the Meadowlands Sports Complex and the New Jersey Turnpike. The property is fully leased to one undisclosed tenant.

