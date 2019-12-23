Thayer Manca Residential Buys Third Multifamily Asset in Albuquerque

Located in Albuquerque, the 280-unit Mirabella Heights will undergo a $4.7 million renovation and repositioning program.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Seattle-based Thayer Manca Residential has purchased Mirabella Heights, an apartment property located in Albuquerque, for an undisclosed price.

The buyer plans to implement a $4.7 million renovation and repositioning plan that includes a reinvented clubhouse, modernized 24-hour fitness center, upgraded pool area, a new pet park, additional package lockers, interior unit renovations, property rebranding and additional capital upgrades.

Situated on 13 acres at 701 Stephen Moody St. SE, Mirabella Heights features 280 units and is the only post 2000-built garden-style apartment community in the surrounding market, according to Thayer Manca.

The acquisition marks the buyer’s third multifamily purchase in Albuquerque. Combined with renovation costs, the company has invested more than $100 million investment in the Albuquerque multifamily market in the last two years.