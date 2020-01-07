The Hampshire Cos., Hackensack Meridian Health to Open 45,375 SF Medical Office in Montclair, New Jersey
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — The Hampshire Cos. and Hackensack Meridian Health will open the 45,375 Mountainside Medical Center office building in Montclair, a western suburb of New York City. The medical center will provide a range of medical services including general surgery, cardiology, orthopedics and pediatrics. The Class A, three-story building will be located at 1 Bay Ave. NK Architects designed the building and construction began in 2018. The medical center will open this Thursday, Jan. 9.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.