REBusinessOnline

The Hampshire Cos., Hackensack Meridian Health to Open 45,375 SF Medical Office in Montclair, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

medical-office-montclair

The Mountainside Medical Center will offer numerous medical services.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — The Hampshire Cos. and Hackensack Meridian Health will open the 45,375 Mountainside Medical Center office building in Montclair, a western suburb of New York City. The medical center will provide a range of medical services including general surgery, cardiology, orthopedics and pediatrics. The Class A, three-story building will be located at 1 Bay Ave. NK Architects designed the building and construction began in 2018. The medical center will open this Thursday, Jan. 9.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020