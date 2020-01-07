The Hampshire Cos., Hackensack Meridian Health to Open 45,375 SF Medical Office in Montclair, New Jersey

The Mountainside Medical Center will offer numerous medical services.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — The Hampshire Cos. and Hackensack Meridian Health will open the 45,375 Mountainside Medical Center office building in Montclair, a western suburb of New York City. The medical center will provide a range of medical services including general surgery, cardiology, orthopedics and pediatrics. The Class A, three-story building will be located at 1 Bay Ave. NK Architects designed the building and construction began in 2018. The medical center will open this Thursday, Jan. 9.