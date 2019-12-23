The Praedium Groups Purchases 300-Unit Legacy on the Promenade in Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Legacy on the Promenade in Westminster, Colo., features 300 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — New York-based The Praedium Group purchased Legacy on the Promenade, an apartment community located in Westminster, for an undisclosed price. Additional terms of the transaction were not released. The buyer plans to rebrand the property and make several enhancements to the amenity areas.

Constructed in 2018, the 300-unit Legacy on the Promenade comprises an elevated four-story building with interior conditioned hallways and a six-level central parking garage. Additionally, the property features 24 townhome units with attached two-car garages. In a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, the units range in size from 641 square feet to 1,888 square feet and feature nine- to 20-foot ceilings, lakefront views, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Community amenities include an outdoor lounge, pool and spa; outdoor grill and fire pit station; a two-story fitness center with a spin and yoga studio; and resident clubhouse and game room.