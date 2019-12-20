Third & Urban, FCP Acquire 15.2-Acre Site Along Atlanta BeltLine for Adaptive Reuse Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Third & Urban LLC and Chevy Chase, Md.-based FCP have acquired 15.2 acres along the Atlanta BeltLine. The joint venture partnership will develop a 275,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 950 W. Marietta St. The seller and price of the property were not disclosed. Designed by Perkins and Will, the development will focus primarily on converting an existing warehouse on the site into adaptive reuse space featuring both offices and retail. The project is directly across from the King Plow Arts Center, adjacent to The Foundry at Puritan Mill and near the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry, which will be Atlanta’s largest green space after its planned opening in spring 2020. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020, with an anticipated occupancy in the third quarter of 2021. Atlanta Paper Co., which was originally Elsas, May Paper Co., built the warehouse on West Marietta Street in the 1940s. It was once used to create packaging for The Coca-Cola Co. Later, it was owned and operated by Atlanta-based WestRock, a corrugated packaging company.