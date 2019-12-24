Architectural Firm Three Completes Design of Seniors Housing Expansion Project in Dallas

The expansion of Presbyterian Village North in Dallas will add 112 independent living units and a 30,000-square-foot commons building.

DALLAS — Locally based architecture firm “three” has designed an expansion project at Presbyterian Village North, a seniors housing community in Dallas that is owned and operated by Presbyterian Communities and Services. The project will add 112 independent living units and a 30,000-square-foot commons building at the core of the campus. The project is expected to be complete by 2021.