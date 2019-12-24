REBusinessOnline

Architectural Firm Three Completes Design of Seniors Housing Expansion Project in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

The expansion of Presbyterian Village North in Dallas will add 112 independent living units and a 30,000-square-foot commons building.

DALLAS — Locally based architecture firm “three” has designed an expansion project at Presbyterian Village North, a seniors housing community in Dallas that is owned and operated by Presbyterian Communities and Services. The project will add 112 independent living units and a 30,000-square-foot commons building at the core of the campus. The project is expected to be complete by 2021.

