Topgolf Opens 65,000 SF Venue in Metro Cleveland

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

The three-story venue is located at 5820 Rockside Woods Blvd. in Independence.

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO — Topgolf Entertainment Group has opened its newest Ohio location in the Cleveland area. The three-level, 65,000-square-foot venue will feature popular Topgolf games and technology as well as private event spaces. In addition to golf, guests will enjoy a chef-driven menu, drinks, big screen TVs and music. The Cleveland location is situated at 5820 Rockside Woods Blvd. More than 500 full- and part-time associates were hired in advance of the property’s opening. Topgolf also has locations in Columbus and Cincinnati.