Tradewind Properties Buys 270-Unit Apartment Community in Corpus Christi

Camden South Bay in Corpus Christi totals 270 units. The property was built in 2007.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Tradewind Properties has acquired Camden South Bay, a 270-unit apartment community in Corpus Christi. Built in 2007, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 642 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with a children’s play area, gaming lounge with billiards, pool and outdoor kitchen, business center, sand volleyball court and a dog park. Ryan Epstein, Jennifer Ray and Scott Bray of Berkadia represented the seller, Fund South Bay, in the transaction. Cutt Ableson of Berkadia arranged floating-rate acquisition financing through Freddie Mac on behalf of Tradewind.