Triad Lagoon Valley Acquires 840 Acres for Mixed-Use Development in Vacaville, California

Located within Lagoon Valley in Vacaville, Calif., Ascend @ Lagoon Valley will feature seven four-story office buildings ranging in size from 700,000 square feet to potentially 1 million square feet.

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — Triad Lagoon Valley, a Washington limited liability company affiliated with Seattle-based Triad Development, has purchased 840 acres from Lennar Corp. for an undisclosed price. The buyer plans to develop Lagoon Valley, a mixed-use community on the site. Lagoon Valley is approved as a conservation community, balancing jobs and housing, with more than 80 percent of its specific plan area entitled for open space/recreational use.

Site grading is slated to commence in May, with building construction scheduled to begin in early 2021.

Lagoon Valley will include Class A office space, 12 residential neighborhoods and a variety of recreational components. The office portion — Ascend @ Lagoon Valley — will feature seven four-story buildings ranging in size from 700,000 square feet to potentially 1 million square feet. Additionally, Ascend will offer a 30,000-square-foot amenity building with a fitness center, food and recreation space.

Outdoor amenities at the property will include an amphitheater, sports courts and field space. Lagoon Valley is also surrounded by 2,000 acres of protected open space, including a 470-acre Lagoon Valley Park, 100-acre lake, a centrally located eight-acre public park and numerous neighborhood parks.

The community will also include a fire station, a 50,000-square-foot town center with independent retail shops and restaurants, affordable housing, a golf course and 940 single-family market-rate homes.