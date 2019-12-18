Trinity Place, TF Cornerstone to Acquire 234-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn

The property at 250 North 10th St. offers 234 multifamily units.

NEW YORK CITY — Trinity Place Holdings and TF Cornerstone have entered into a joint venture agreement to acquire 250 North 10th Street, a 234-unit luxury apartment building in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The six-story, 150,000-square-foot building features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a roof deck and fitness center. LCOR Inc. and the California State Teachers Retirement System developed the property in 2014 and sold it to Nuveen Real Estate in May 2015 for $169 million. A JLL team represented Nuveen Real Estate in the December 2019 acquisition agreement. The deal is expected to close by February 2020.