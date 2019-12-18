Trinity Place, TF Cornerstone to Acquire 234-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY — Trinity Place Holdings and TF Cornerstone have entered into a joint venture agreement to acquire 250 North 10th Street, a 234-unit luxury apartment building in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The six-story, 150,000-square-foot building features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a roof deck and fitness center. LCOR Inc. and the California State Teachers Retirement System developed the property in 2014 and sold it to Nuveen Real Estate in May 2015 for $169 million. A JLL team represented Nuveen Real Estate in the December 2019 acquisition agreement. The deal is expected to close by February 2020.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.